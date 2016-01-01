Fern Lippert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Fern Lippert, MFT
Overview
Fern Lippert, MFT is a Counselor in Calabasas, CA.
Locations
- 1 23586 Calabasas Rd Ste 208, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Fern Lippert, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1750321550
Frequently Asked Questions
Fern Lippert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fern Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Fern Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fern Lippert.
