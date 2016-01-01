See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Ferdinand Limtao, RN Icon-share Share Profile

Ferdinand Limtao, RN

Internal Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ferdinand Limtao, RN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Ferdinand Limtao works at UMC Sunset Primary Care in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raji Venkat, MD
Dr. Raji Venkat, MD
8 (80)
View Profile
Dr. Kurt Von Hartleben, MD
Dr. Kurt Von Hartleben, MD
6 (20)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV.

Locations

  1. 1
    Umc Sunset Primary Care
    525 MARKS ST, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 671-1000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ferdinand Limtao?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ferdinand Limtao, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Ferdinand Limtao, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ferdinand Limtao to family and friends

    Ferdinand Limtao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ferdinand Limtao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ferdinand Limtao, RN.

    About Ferdinand Limtao, RN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043509490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ferdinand Limtao, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ferdinand Limtao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ferdinand Limtao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ferdinand Limtao works at UMC Sunset Primary Care in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Ferdinand Limtao’s profile.

    Ferdinand Limtao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ferdinand Limtao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ferdinand Limtao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ferdinand Limtao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ferdinand Limtao, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.