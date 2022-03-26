Dr. Carrion has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix Carrion, PHD
Overview
Dr. Felix Carrion, PHD is a Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
Locations
- 1 4120 Rio Bravo St Ste 303, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 540-1609
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He evaluated my son, he was very thorough, his explanation to me was detailed & didn’t feel rushed at all. He saw I was emotional & was very compassionate but also to the point of what needed to be said. The office is difficult to find & he was not what I thought he would look like (he was a bit too relaxed looking) but he did his job. He also emailed me his results when other doctors don’t do this, it will with a fee. Overall I would recommend him. He was Great & it only took 2 weeks to get my son in at the time
About Dr. Felix Carrion, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154315588
