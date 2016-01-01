See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Felister Gachoka, MD

Occupational Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Felister Gachoka, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Gachoka works at Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic
    1930 PORT OF TACOMA RD, Tacoma, WA 98421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Felister Gachoka, MD

  • Occupational Medicine
  • English
  • 1720331374
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

