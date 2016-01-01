Felipe Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Felipe Nunez, PA-C
Overview
Felipe Nunez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Felipe Nunez works at
Locations
Kevin J Pelton MD Inc1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 264-7600
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Felipe Nunez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508998733
Frequently Asked Questions
Felipe Nunez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Felipe Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Felipe Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Felipe Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Felipe Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Felipe Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.