Felicia Harrell, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Felicia Harrell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Felicia Harrell works at Presbyterian Medical Staff Services in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Behavioral Health Unit
    200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 384-1246
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke
    2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Felicia Harrell, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497130306
    NPI Number
