Dr. Felicia Gould, PHD
Overview
Dr. Felicia Gould, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thoughtful, attentive, and encouraging. She helped me get through a very difficult time in my life.
About Dr. Felicia Gould, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
