Dr. Gerrol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felicia Gerrol, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felicia Gerrol, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Gerrol works at
Locations
Felicia Glenn Gerrol Ph.d. Inc4 Atrium Dr Ste 240, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9220
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gerrol has great skill and insight. She is pragmatic about behavior changes without being bossy or giving direction. She makes great suggestions and offer wonderful things to remember. Very down to earth and compassionate. I have recommended her to 3 friends and would love it if all my friends and co-workers saw her. She helps me find happiness and contentment within myself
About Dr. Felicia Gerrol, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235227612
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerrol accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerrol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerrol works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerrol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerrol.
