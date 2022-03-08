Dr. Powell-Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felecia Powell-Williams, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Felecia Powell-Williams, ED.D is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3100 Richmond Ave Ste 105, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 524-9411
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very insightful in helping me to think about how to navigate my way through difficult decisions.
About Dr. Felecia Powell-Williams, ED.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1740346287
Frequently Asked Questions
