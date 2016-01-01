Dr. Kuang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fei Kuang, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fei Kuang, PHD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kuang works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Allergy and Immunology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Fei Kuang, PHD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Dutch
- 1043536832
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kuang speaks Dutch.
Dr. Kuang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.