Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faye Sultan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Faye Sultan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Sultan works at
Locations
Univ. Psychological Associates P.A.10001 Old Concord Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213 Directions (704) 547-1483
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faye Sultan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720167265
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.