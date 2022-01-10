See All Nurse Midwives in North Charleston, SC
Faye Leboeuf, CNM

Midwifery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Faye Leboeuf, CNM is a Midwife in North Charleston, SC. 

Faye Leboeuf works at MUSC Health Primary Care in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Coosaw
    8471 Resolute Way Ste 104, North Charleston, SC 29420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2022
    She delivered three of my children. Will be returning with baby four! We love her!
    Carmaletta — Jan 10, 2022
    Photo: Faye Leboeuf, CNM
    About Faye Leboeuf, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1073629465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Faye Leboeuf, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Faye Leboeuf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Faye Leboeuf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Faye Leboeuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Faye Leboeuf works at MUSC Health Primary Care in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Faye Leboeuf’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Faye Leboeuf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Faye Leboeuf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Faye Leboeuf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Faye Leboeuf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

