Faye Leboeuf, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Faye Leboeuf, CNM is a Midwife in North Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Coosaw8471 Resolute Way Ste 104, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She delivered three of my children. Will be returning with baby four! We love her!
About Faye Leboeuf, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1073629465
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Faye Leboeuf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Faye Leboeuf accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Faye Leboeuf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Faye Leboeuf.
