Fatima Soto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Fatima Soto, PA
Overview
Fatima Soto, PA is a Physician Assistant in Kissimmee, FL.
Fatima Soto works at
Locations
-
1
Glenda E Gonzalez M.d. PA1000 E OSCEOLA PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 847-7910
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fatima Soto?
About Fatima Soto, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093014045
Frequently Asked Questions
Fatima Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fatima Soto works at
Fatima Soto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fatima Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fatima Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fatima Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.