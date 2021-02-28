Dr. Fatima Raposo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raposo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Raposo, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fatima Raposo, OD is an Optometrist in Fall River, MA.
Dr. Raposo works at
Locations
Center for Sight Inc.1565 N Main St Ste 406, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 677-0041
Mega Eye Care500 E Washington St Unit 12, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 695-4200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fatima Raposo is now located at Mega eye care in North Attleboro, MA.
About Dr. Fatima Raposo, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese
- 1003806167
Dr. Raposo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raposo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raposo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raposo works at
Dr. Raposo speaks Portuguese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Raposo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raposo.
