Dr. Fatima Crofton, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crofton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Crofton, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fatima Crofton, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Cardiff University, Cardiff, South Wales. England. Optometry Honors|New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Crofton works at
Locations
-
1
Champion Eye Care6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 1503, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 903-4068Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crofton?
Dr Crofton was patient in determining my concern. She shared a knowledgeable diagnosis that made sense to me. She provided an effective cure to my right side eye that has been bothering me since my last visit.
About Dr. Fatima Crofton, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1922578558
Education & Certifications
- Cardiff University, Cardiff, South Wales. England. Optometry Honors|New England College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crofton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crofton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crofton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crofton works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crofton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crofton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crofton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crofton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.