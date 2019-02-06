Dr. Edriskhalaf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faten Edriskhalaf, OD
Dr. Faten Edriskhalaf, OD is an Optometrist in Davie, FL.
Cvs Pharmacy #171155800 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 252-2583
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
The best eye doctor in the area. Very complete exam and took the time to answer all my questions. She is update on the current research and is very professional. I have referred many family members to her and they are all impressed by her care.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Edriskhalaf accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edriskhalaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edriskhalaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edriskhalaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edriskhalaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edriskhalaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.