Dr. Farzin Irani, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University.

Dr. Irani works at AAA Neuropsychology in Malvern, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AAA Neuropsychology
    101 Lindenwood Dr Ste 225, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 870-5608

Attention Problems
Brain Injury
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech Impairment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2019
    My husband suffered a stroke several years ago and has had significant problems with language and mood since then. He is still resisting full testing and treatment. But Dr. Irani was patient and professional in an initial intake consultation. I am hoping that he will see fit to work with her.
    — Apr 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Farzin Irani, PHD
    About Dr. Farzin Irani, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1679853899
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Drexel University
    • University of Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farzin Irani, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Irani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

