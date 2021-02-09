Dr. Farzana Virani, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzana Virani, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farzana Virani, OD is an Optometrist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Virani works at
Locations
Alpharetta2555 Westside Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Directions (678) 381-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mt. Vernon Eye Care1611 Mount Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338 Directions (770) 393-0003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Without a doubt, one of the most effective eye doctors I have ever known and consulted! I originally went to Dr. Virani for "dry eye syndrome" and she recommended a regime of OTC treatments which were not only effective, but also more economical than prescriptions. My "dry eyes" are so much better and don't feel as though there is sand in them! I use AcuSoft to wash them and Refresh Celluvisc every 2 to 4 hours and an eye mask. On my last visit recently I mentioned that my right eyelid was drooping more and more. She gave me a sample box of Upneeq for a 2 week trial. She and I were both amazed at the incredible difference after only a few minutes!! My right eye has been drooping for a very long time, as I was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis many years ago and had plastic surgery. The right eyelid has been lower than the left for more than 40 years! However, with the Upneeq drops, my right eye becomes the same size as my left! Talk about a miracle! Thank you, Dr. Virani!!!
About Dr. Farzana Virani, OD
- Optometry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356481428
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Hosp
- New England College of Optometry
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Virani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.