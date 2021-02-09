See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Farzana Virani, OD

Optometry
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farzana Virani, OD is an Optometrist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Virani works at Milan Eye Center in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Dunwoody, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpharetta
    2555 Westside Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 381-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mt. Vernon Eye Care
    1611 Mount Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 393-0003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Allergies
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams

Allergies Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Infections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Without a doubt, one of the most effective eye doctors I have ever known and consulted! I originally went to Dr. Virani for "dry eye syndrome" and she recommended a regime of OTC treatments which were not only effective, but also more economical than prescriptions. My "dry eyes" are so much better and don't feel as though there is sand in them! I use AcuSoft to wash them and Refresh Celluvisc every 2 to 4 hours and an eye mask. On my last visit recently I mentioned that my right eyelid was drooping more and more. She gave me a sample box of Upneeq for a 2 week trial. She and I were both amazed at the incredible difference after only a few minutes!! My right eye has been drooping for a very long time, as I was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis many years ago and had plastic surgery. The right eyelid has been lower than the left for more than 40 years! However, with the Upneeq drops, my right eye becomes the same size as my left! Talk about a miracle! Thank you, Dr. Virani!!!
    Jackie Glover — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Farzana Virani, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356481428
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Brooke Army Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farzana Virani, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Virani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Virani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Virani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

