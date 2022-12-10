Farzana Farishta, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farzana Farishta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Farzana Farishta, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Farzana Farishta, PA is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Farzana Farishta works at
Locations
1
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
Farzana is amazing! She really cares about her patients and made sure that I would be taking care of. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Farzana Farishta, PA
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1831739580
Farzana Farishta works at
30 patients have reviewed Farzana Farishta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
