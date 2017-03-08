See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Farnaz Carter, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Health Richmond, VA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Farnaz Carter works at Pratt Medical Group in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA and Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pratt Medical Group
    1451 Hospital Dr Ste 202, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 899-5864
  2. 2
    East End OB/GYN
    4420 S Laburnum Ave Ste 220, Henrico, VA 23231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 562-9086
  3. 3
    West End Midwifery
    7603 Forest Ave Ste 207, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 523-3712

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contraceptive Counseling
Emergency Contraception Counseling
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Contraceptive Counseling
Emergency Contraception Counseling
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Emergency Contraception Counseling Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2017
    Totally Awesome! The best provider I have ever experienced. It means a lot that she took the time with me to answer questions & give me excellent care. It doesn't get any better than that. Love my doctors!
    Vicky Moore in Williamsburg, Va — Mar 08, 2017
    Photo: Farnaz Carter, NP
    About Farnaz Carter, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1275797938
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health Richmond, VA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Farnaz Carter, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farnaz Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Farnaz Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Farnaz Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Farnaz Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Farnaz Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Farnaz Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Farnaz Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

