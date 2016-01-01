See All Chiropractors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Fariba Bardi, DC

Chiropractic
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fariba Bardi, DC is a Chiropractor in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.

Dr. Bardi works at Optimum Health Medical Center in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Siamak Rouzroch MD Inc.
    Siamak Rouzroch MD Inc.
    1703 Termino Ave Ste 107, Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 494-8008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Back Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Headache

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fariba Bardi, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Lao, Persian, Spanish and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1912062936
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fariba Bardi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bardi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bardi works at Optimum Health Medical Center in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bardi’s profile.

    Dr. Bardi speaks German, Lao, Persian, Spanish and Thai.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.