Farhiya Shirwa, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Farhiya Shirwa, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Farhiya Shirwa works at
Locations
Primary One Health Care3433 Agler Rd Ste 2800, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 645-1600
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Farhiya Shirwa, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942609243
Frequently Asked Questions
Farhiya Shirwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Farhiya Shirwa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Farhiya Shirwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Farhiya Shirwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Farhiya Shirwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.