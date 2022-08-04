Farhad Nikoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Farhad Nikoo, NP
Overview
Farhad Nikoo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA.
Farhad Nikoo works at
Locations
Progeny Psychiatric Group17782 Cowan, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Farhad Nikoo?
I have seen Farhad for over a year and he is a great provider. He gets to know his patients and does not apply cookie cutter approaches. He listens, while also providing critical feedback that feels like 2 friends talking through a problem together.
About Farhad Nikoo, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740485101
Frequently Asked Questions
Farhad Nikoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Farhad Nikoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Farhad Nikoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Farhad Nikoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Farhad Nikoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Farhad Nikoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.