Farhad Nikoo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Overview

Farhad Nikoo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA. 

Farhad Nikoo works at Progeny Psychiatric Group in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Progeny Psychiatric Group
    17782 Cowan, Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 722-7118
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I have seen Farhad for over a year and he is a great provider. He gets to know his patients and does not apply cookie cutter approaches. He listens, while also providing critical feedback that feels like 2 friends talking through a problem together.
    About Farhad Nikoo, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740485101
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Farhad Nikoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Farhad Nikoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Farhad Nikoo works at Progeny Psychiatric Group in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Farhad Nikoo’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Farhad Nikoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Farhad Nikoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Farhad Nikoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Farhad Nikoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

