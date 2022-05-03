See All Family Doctors in Syracuse, IN
Falon Kuhn, NP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Falon Kuhn, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, IN. 

Falon Kuhn works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Syracuse in Syracuse, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Syracuse
    1033 N Indiana Ave, Syracuse, IN 46567

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Falon Kuhn, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1215596770
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Falon Kuhn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Falon Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Falon Kuhn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Falon Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Falon Kuhn works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Syracuse in Syracuse, IN. View the full address on Falon Kuhn’s profile.

Falon Kuhn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Falon Kuhn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Falon Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Falon Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

