See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Fallon Gravely, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Fallon Gravely, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Fallon Gravely, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Fallon Gravely works at Fallon Gravely in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Fallon Gravely
    1330 San Pedro Dr NE Ste 205J, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 658-1561
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Fallon Gravely?

    Nov 14, 2022
    Perhaps some of the best care I have ever received. She listens, she works continuously to find the meds that work for my individual situation. No cookie cutter approach!
    Toni Nelson Huff — Nov 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Fallon Gravely, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Fallon Gravely, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Fallon Gravely to family and friends

    Fallon Gravely's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Fallon Gravely

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fallon Gravely, CNP.

    About Fallon Gravely, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417380700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fallon Gravely, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fallon Gravely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Fallon Gravely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Fallon Gravely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Fallon Gravely works at Fallon Gravely in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Fallon Gravely’s profile.

    Fallon Gravely has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fallon Gravely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fallon Gravely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fallon Gravely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Fallon Gravely, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.