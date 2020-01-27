Faina Norinskiy, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Faina Norinskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Faina Norinskiy, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Faina Norinskiy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lawrence, NY.
Faina Norinskiy works at
Locations
1
Five Towns Endocrinology290 Central Ave Ste 202, Lawrence, NY 11559 Directions (516) 371-0517
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant did not rush through the visit. Went over everything and then some.
About Faina Norinskiy, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780105700
Faina Norinskiy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Faina Norinskiy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Faina Norinskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Faina Norinskiy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Faina Norinskiy.
