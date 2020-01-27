See All Nurse Practitioners in Lawrence, NY
Faina Norinskiy, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Faina Norinskiy, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Faina Norinskiy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lawrence, NY. 

Faina Norinskiy works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Endocrinology at Lawrence in Lawrence, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Five Towns Endocrinology
    290 Central Ave Ste 202, Lawrence, NY 11559 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 371-0517
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 27, 2020
    Pleasant did not rush through the visit. Went over everything and then some.
    — Jan 27, 2020
    Faina Norinskiy, FNP
    About Faina Norinskiy, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780105700
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

