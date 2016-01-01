Fady Boules has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Fady Boules
Offers telehealth
Overview
Fady Boules is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2002 N Fine Ave Unit 101, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (951) 722-0801
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fady Boules?
About Fady Boules
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639541022
Frequently Asked Questions
Fady Boules accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fady Boules has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Fady Boules. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fady Boules.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fady Boules, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fady Boules appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.