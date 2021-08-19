Dr. Fadi Tayim, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Tayim, PHD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Tayim, PHD is a Psychologist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific Graduate School of Psychology and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Dr. Tayim works at
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tayim was very through when asking questions and explained the process and reasons why my testing was being do. Dr. Tayim was prompt and made my appointments easy time to arrive for my consultations as I have I would recommend Dr. Tayim for the services he has performed prior to my surgery on
About Dr. Fadi Tayim, PHD
- Psychology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1043697055
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Graduate School of Psychology
