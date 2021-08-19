See All Psychologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Fadi Tayim, PHD

Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Fadi Tayim, PHD is a Psychologist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific Graduate School of Psychology and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.

Dr. Tayim works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Tricare

    Aug 19, 2021
    Dr. Tayim was very through when asking questions and explained the process and reasons why my testing was being do. Dr. Tayim was prompt and made my appointments easy time to arrive for my consultations as I have I would recommend Dr. Tayim for the services he has performed prior to my surgery on
    — Aug 19, 2021
    • Psychology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043697055
    • Pacific Graduate School of Psychology
