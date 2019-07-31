Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD
Overview
Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC.

Locations
Fabiana Franco PH.D LLC2000 P St NW Ste 610, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 641-5126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The words I can use to describe Dr. Fabiana Franco are caring and brilliant. She is very perceptive and wastes no time in getting to the root of the problem. Within a few moments of her knowing me, she knew exactly what was affecting me and from there always works nonstop to help me as much as possible as I believe she does with all her patients.
About Dr. Fabiana Franco, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1417146309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Franco speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.
