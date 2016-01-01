See All Psychiatrists in Steubenville, OH
Fabian Rosel, NPC Icon-share Share Profile

Fabian Rosel, NPC

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Fabian Rosel, NPC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Steubenville, OH. 

Fabian Rosel works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Medical Center East
    380 Summit Ave, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Fabian Rosel?

Photo: Fabian Rosel, NPC
How would you rate your experience with Fabian Rosel, NPC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Fabian Rosel to family and friends

Fabian Rosel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Fabian Rosel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fabian Rosel, NPC.

About Fabian Rosel, NPC

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1174925838
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Fabian Rosel, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fabian Rosel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Fabian Rosel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fabian Rosel works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Fabian Rosel’s profile.

Fabian Rosel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fabian Rosel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fabian Rosel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fabian Rosel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.