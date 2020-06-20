See All Nurse Practitioners in Estero, FL
Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Estero, FL. 

Evie Breedlove-Mangapora works at WellMed at Pelican Richichi Family Health in Estero, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelican Primary Care
    23421 Walden Center Dr Ste 100, Estero, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 514-2008
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Richichi Family Health
    1217 Piper Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 514-2005
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 20, 2020
    I've been seeing Evie for about two years. She is an incredible practitioner. She is incredibly talented and intelligent, and takes time with her patients. She listens to your concerns, and doesn't write you off like so many physicians do. She makes great specialist referrals when necessary, and I wouldn't trust anyone else with my health!
    Allison B — Jun 20, 2020
    About Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194132233
