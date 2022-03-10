See All Psychiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Everardo Garcia, APRN

Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Everardo Garcia, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Everardo Garcia works at Garcia Psych Services (New Mexico) in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Garcia Psych Services (New Mexico)
    4801 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 551-1994
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I've been seeing Everardo now for about 8 months and I've had nothing but positive experiences! My mental health has improved so much and I'm so thankful for having him as a provider. Would recommend to anyone suffering with ADHD.
    Mar 10, 2022
    Photo: Everardo Garcia, APRN
    About Everardo Garcia, APRN

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154868420
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Everardo Garcia, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Everardo Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Everardo Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Everardo Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Everardo Garcia works at Garcia Psych Services (New Mexico) in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Everardo Garcia’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Everardo Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Everardo Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Everardo Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Everardo Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

