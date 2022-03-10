Everardo Garcia, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Everardo Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Everardo Garcia, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Everardo Garcia, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Everardo Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Garcia Psych Services (New Mexico)4801 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 551-1994Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Everardo Garcia?
I’ve been seeing Everardo now for about 8 months and I’ve had nothing but positive experiences! My mental health has improved so much and I’m so thankful for having him as a provider. Would recommend to anyone suffering with ADHD.
About Everardo Garcia, APRN
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1154868420
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Everardo Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Everardo Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Everardo Garcia works at
Everardo Garcia speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Everardo Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Everardo Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Everardo Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Everardo Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.