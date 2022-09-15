See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Evelyn Reyes, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Evelyn Reyes, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Evelyn Reyes works at Medical Partners of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  1. 1
    Medical Partners of Nevada
    5860 S Pecos Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89120 (702) 780-1313
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 15, 2022
    Best Dr I have seen in Las Vegas!!! She was very thorough, listened caringly, clean office. I'm transferring my entire family to her care after taking my daughter. So so pleased!!!
    Mother Hen — Sep 15, 2022
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1093271132
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Evelyn Reyes, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Evelyn Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Evelyn Reyes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Evelyn Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Evelyn Reyes works at Medical Partners of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Evelyn Reyes’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Evelyn Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Evelyn Reyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Evelyn Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Evelyn Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

