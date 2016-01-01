Dr. Benitez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evelyn Benitez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Benitez, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Benitez works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson Memorial Hospital Hospital Mhhc1695 NW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 355-7088
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benitez?
About Dr. Evelyn Benitez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1528163425
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benitez works at
Dr. Benitez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.