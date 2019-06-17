Overview

Dr. Evelyn Baez-Rojas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate School and University Center Of The City University Of New York.



Dr. Baez-Rojas works at ROJAS, EVELYN PHD - BAEZ-ROJAS EVELYN PHD in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.