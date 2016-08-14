Dr. Argenal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyn Argenal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Argenal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Healthy Minds Psychology LLC7950 W Flagler St Ste 106, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (786) 554-8643
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She took care of my child and I am forever grateful as they are now flourishing.
About Dr. Evelyn Argenal, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1194049353
