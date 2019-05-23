Eve Massarsky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eve Massarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eve Massarsky, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Eve Massarsky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in St Petersburg, FL.
Park Street Family Care5405 Park St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 547-8425
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND SUPER COURTEOUS .INTERESTED IN LISTENING TO MY CONCERNS AND VERY THOROUGH
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780962316
Eve Massarsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eve Massarsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eve Massarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Eve Massarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eve Massarsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eve Massarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eve Massarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.