Eve Massarsky, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eve Massarsky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in St Petersburg, FL. 

Eve Massarsky works at Park Street Family Care in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Street Family Care
    5405 Park St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 547-8425
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 23, 2019
    EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND SUPER COURTEOUS .INTERESTED IN LISTENING TO MY CONCERNS AND VERY THOROUGH
    — May 23, 2019
    Photo: Eve Massarsky, PA-C
    About Eve Massarsky, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780962316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eve Massarsky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eve Massarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eve Massarsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eve Massarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eve Massarsky works at Park Street Family Care in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Eve Massarsky’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Eve Massarsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eve Massarsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eve Massarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eve Massarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.