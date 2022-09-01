Eve Hodson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eve Hodson, ARNP
Overview
Eve Hodson, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Eve Hodson works at
Locations
Bluestone Physician Services300 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-1013
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t usually like going to the doctor. Eve is all business, but in a fun sort of way. She was thorough and interested in everything. Everything she did made perfect sense to me…because she explains well. Her personality makes you feel like you’re not at a doctors office and I mean that in a good way. I told my wife that this is the way I want to go to the doctor from now on.
About Eve Hodson, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538529490
Eve Hodson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eve Hodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Eve Hodson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eve Hodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eve Hodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eve Hodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.