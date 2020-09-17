Dr. Band has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eve Band, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eve Band, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Owings Mills, MD.
Dr. Band works at
Locations
Esther L Finglass Ph.d. LLC9199 Reisterstown Rd Ste 210C, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 902-0434
Ratings & Reviews
Our son is on the spectrum and Dr. Band was recommended to us by our school counselor. We are incredibly satisfied with the level of care our family has received. Our son’s performance in school has improved tremendously as a result of Dr. Band’s interventions.
About Dr. Eve Band, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023236908
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Band has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Band. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Band.
