Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC is a Chiropractor in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dr. Brofsky works at Dr. Garrett R. Weinstein, DC in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Body Works Inc
    2624 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 296-1317

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Dr. Brofsky?

Dec 03, 2018
Super kind! Super friendly! Very attentive to his patients. His patients are his first priority!
Alexandria in Hollywood, FL — Dec 03, 2018
About Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316229651
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Undergraduate School
  • Florida Atlantic University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brofsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brofsky works at Dr. Garrett R. Weinstein, DC in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brofsky’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brofsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

