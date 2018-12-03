Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC
Overview
Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC is a Chiropractor in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Brofsky works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Body Works Inc2624 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 296-1317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brofsky?
Super kind! Super friendly! Very attentive to his patients. His patients are his first priority!
About Dr. Evan Brofsky, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1316229651
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Florida Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brofsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brofsky works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.