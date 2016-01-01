Evan Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Evan Bennett, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Evan Bennett, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Evan Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-6143
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Evan Bennett?
About Evan Bennett, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659777688
Frequently Asked Questions
Evan Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Evan Bennett works at
Evan Bennett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Evan Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Evan Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Evan Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.