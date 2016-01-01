Eva Ng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eva Ng, PSY
Overview
Eva Ng, PSY is a Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8318 4th Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 333-5500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eva Ng?
About Eva Ng, PSY
- Psychology
- English, Chinese
- 1427011667
Frequently Asked Questions
Eva Ng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eva Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eva Ng speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Eva Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eva Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eva Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.