Eva Houghton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eva Houghton, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eva Houghton, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Eva Houghton works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine PC3825 Eubank Blvd NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 292-8575
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eva Houghton?
About Eva Houghton, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730499211
Frequently Asked Questions
Eva Houghton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eva Houghton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eva Houghton works at
3 patients have reviewed Eva Houghton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Houghton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eva Houghton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eva Houghton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.