Dr. Eva Greco, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Eva Greco, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sunrise Psychology, PLLC88 Terry Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 277-3495Tuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Sunrise Psychology59 Woodhollow Rd, Great River, NY 11739 Directions (631) 277-3495Tuesday9:30am - 3:30pmWednesday9:30am - 3:30pmThursday9:30am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greco is a wonderfully well rounded psychotherapist. Her demeanor is kind and understanding to each individuals specific needs. Both myself and my spouse have personally experienced her expertise and benefited through her nurturing guidance. On a side note. Dr. Greco always makes the time to be available despite her busy professional and personal schedules, and always leaves you with a breath of hope and solutions. Her office is very comfortable and offers a quiet, relaxed environment.
About Dr. Eva Greco, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Citrus Health Network
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.