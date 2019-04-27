See All Family And Marriage Counselors in York, PA
Eva Ciesielski, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Eva Ciesielski, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in York, PA. 

Eva Ciesielski works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    2647 Carnegie Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 755-0921
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 27, 2019
    eva is our savior. she's compassionate, understanding and wonderful to talk to. very impressed.
    About Eva Ciesielski, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1932469624
    Eva Ciesielski, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eva Ciesielski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eva Ciesielski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Eva Ciesielski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eva Ciesielski works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in York, PA. View the full address on Eva Ciesielski’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Eva Ciesielski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Ciesielski.

