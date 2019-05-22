See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Eurica Gaston, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Eurica Gaston, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Eurica Gaston, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    12097 Old Hammond Hwy Ste G1, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 421-1686
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eurica Gaston?

    May 22, 2019
    People who leave bad reviews have personality disorders to say the least. I am in no way related or paid to give a good review. I receive the best care in an office that might not look like a millionaire's office but been to super fancy offices and left with no resolution. Nurse Gaston is wonderful and no hateful people's comments can change my opinion. I highly recommend Nurse Gaston.
    — May 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Eurica Gaston, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Eurica Gaston, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eurica Gaston to family and friends

    Eurica Gaston's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eurica Gaston

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eurica Gaston, APRN.

    About Eurica Gaston, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497802946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eurica Gaston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Eurica Gaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Eurica Gaston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eurica Gaston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eurica Gaston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eurica Gaston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Eurica Gaston, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.