Dr. Euphemia Huggins-Williams, OD
Overview
Dr. Euphemia Huggins-Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Huggins-Williams works at
Locations
Euphemia Huggins Williams Od PC7124 Forest Hill Ave Ste B, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 327-1640
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williams is awesome. She does not rush through her exams. She takes her time to address any questions or concerns. She is thorough with her exams and makes sure the her patients understands what she is doing and why.
About Dr. Euphemia Huggins-Williams, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huggins-Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huggins-Williams accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huggins-Williams works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins-Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins-Williams.
