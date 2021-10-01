Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eulalee Brand, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eulalee Brand, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Florence, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 607 W Evans St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 662-6312
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brand?
Dr. Brand is an unbelievable truth worthy, helpful and warm hearted person. I have so much appreciation for her very professional approach to help people with serious family issues.
About Dr. Eulalee Brand, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043361496
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.