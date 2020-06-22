Dr. Eugenia Steingold, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenia Steingold, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eugenia Steingold, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Behavioral Health Psychology Services PC5110 12th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (800) 275-3243
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Steingold has been working very well with my 5 year old daughter with adhd, and is also supportive to me as the parent. She is very calm and patient and my daughter loves her.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386970440
Dr. Steingold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steingold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Steingold works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Steingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steingold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.