Dr. Eugene Stefanelli, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Stefanelli, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Stefanelli, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Verona, NJ.
Dr. Stefanelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eugene M Stefanelli, Ed.S., PhD110 Fairview Ave # 2, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 571-1700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stefanelli?
Great help
About Dr. Eugene Stefanelli, PHD
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1104022797
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefanelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefanelli works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.